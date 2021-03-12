Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 11, including the following:
2:20 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 65 Fish and Game Road, mutual aid call.
7:34 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:36 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 185 Grafton Road, assist other agency.
10:04 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.
12:16 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 28 Stow Drive, unknown fire, propane company burning off tank.
12:40 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 Powersbridge Road, chimney fire, no significant damage or injuries reported.
1:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 50 Foundry St., odor investigation.
8:57 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Main St., odor investigation.