Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 10, including:

1:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to U.S. Route 202, vehicle crash, no reported injuries.

4:59 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 750 U.S. Route 202, odor investigation.

6:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Coolidge St., fire alarm.

10:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Base Hill Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.

11:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Blake St., assist another agency.

 

