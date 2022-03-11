Fire Mutual Aid log, March 11, 2022 Mar 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, March 10, including:1:01 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to U.S. Route 202, vehicle crash, no reported injuries.4:59 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 750 U.S. Route 202, odor investigation. 6:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Coolidge St., fire alarm.10:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Base Hill Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center, no further information available.11:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Blake St., assist another agency. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rindge Fire Department Keene Fire Department Social Services Medicine Investigation Mutual Aid Crash Odor Dispatcher Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesColumn: UConn women’s Big East Tournament title run a feast for the eyesTown meeting election results, March 8Ex-Westmoreland clerk sentenced to prison time for stealing town fundsAlexandra Olivia Towle'Going out on top': Miller-Bros. Newton to close after 178 years in KeeneRevamped retail space in Keene spotlights arts collaborationRussell StarkeyRobert Binkowski Sr.Going the distance: Mt. Caesar teacher to run marathon in honor of colleagueEdward Streeter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.