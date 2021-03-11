Wednesday
1:53 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 167 Valley Road, service call.
5:50 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 1 High St., LP gas call.
11:33 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 15 Sonja Drive, fire alarm.
12:31 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 17 Adams Road, fire alarm.
3:25 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 100 Oak St., fire alarm.
4:33 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 1 Butterfield Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:41 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 135 Pearl St., service call.
5 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 20 Brimstone Corner Road, service call.
5:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Probate St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:15 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
10:35 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 207 Forest Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.