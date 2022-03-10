Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, March 9, including the following:
6:31 a.m. Keene Fire Department to 100 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
8:47 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 144 Middletown Road, fire alarm.
9:50 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 28 Square, fire alarm.
10:04 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to 713 NH Route 10, LP gas.
1:42 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
1:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:20 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to NH Route 119 East, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gunn Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:24 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to NH Route 12 North, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:28 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1010 Langdon Road, mutual aid.
2:41 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Abel Road, vehicle crash. A car hit a tree and two people transported to Monadnock Community Hospital. No additional information was immediately available.
2:42 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:51 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Eaton Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
2:59 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Church Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:13 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, service call.
3:30 p.m., Troy Fire Department to Monadnock St., vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:32 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Clinton Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:41 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to NH Route 119, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
3:46 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Valley Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:27 p.m. Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:31 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Lower Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
4:43 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 113 County Road, mutual aid.
5:23 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 880 Route 12A, odor investigation.
5:25 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, vehicle crash. One person transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
6:25 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Arrowcrest Drive, vehicle crash. One person transported to Cheshire Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
7:07 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 0 West Swanzey Road, service call.
7:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 57 Winchester St., fire alarm.
9:53 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Cathedral Road, fuel spill. No additional information immediately available.
10:45 p.m. Marlborough Fire Department to 199 Laurel St., structure fire, second alarm. A fire appeared to have started in a storage unit before spreading to a nearby building. No injuries reported. No additional information immediately available.