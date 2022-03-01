Fire Mutual Aid log, March 1, 2022 Mar 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Feb. 28, including:6:24 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.9:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 West St., propane odor.10:43 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 56 Monadnock Highway, burn in a barrel. 11:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 West St., service call.11:38 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 52 Summer St., service call.2:40 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Elm Avenue, service call. Ryan Spencer can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1412, or rspencer@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @rspencerKS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get the headlines delivered to your inbox every weekday * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Last Name * Zip Code * Are you a current Keene Sentinel Subscriber? * Yes No Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinchester officer surrenders police certification, leaves departmentJaffrey man held without bail on attempted murder, kidnapping chargesFitzwilliam first responders thankful for fire plan after blaze destroys their homeMarlborough man on the cusp of homecoming after severe case of COVID-19Despite finding probable cause, AG not charging former Winchester officerMonadnock girls basketball earns Division III state championship with upset win over ConantWinchester police lieutenant's employment remains in questionLinda R. MorelChristopher TkalStudents set to begin enrolling at new 'classical' Peterborough charter school Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.