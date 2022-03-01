Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, Feb. 28, including:

6:24 a.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

9:09 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 West St., propane odor.

10:43 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 56 Monadnock Highway, burn in a barrel.

11:07 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 West St., service call.

11:38 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 52 Summer St., service call.

2:40 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Elm Avenue, service call.

