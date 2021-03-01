Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, Feb. 26-28, including the following:
Friday
8:21 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to 34 Mill View Road, chimney fire, no significant damage.
11:40 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 849 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
5:12 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 211 Whitcomb Road, fire alarm.
6:03 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 19 Jaffrey Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:51 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 81 Stone Pond Road, chimney fire, no significant damage.
Saturday
12:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 34 Dale Farm Road, chimney fire, contained to chimney.
9:19 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1972 N.H. Route 119, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive medical attention, no further information available.
9:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Willow St., fire alarm.
12:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., fire alarm.
12:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 18 Lee St., fire alarm.
2:55 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Lamson St., fire alarm.
5:04 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 750 U.S. Route 202, fire alarm.
5:40 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:01 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 13 Depot St., fire alarm.
7:45 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Prospect Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:07 p.m. Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Sunday
1:50 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, carbon monoxide call.
9:34 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 10 Depot St., odor investigation.
6:13 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 1776 Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.
8:44 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 9 Birch St., fire alarm.