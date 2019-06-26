Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, June 19, including:
9:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 247 Woodbound Road, fire alarm.
11:38 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 245 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
6:38 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Concord Street, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport.
7:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., gas investigation.
7:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Ash Brook Road, brush/smoke investigation.