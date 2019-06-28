Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, June 27, including:
5:23 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 45 South Shore Road, assisting caller with overturned kayak.
8:52 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 99 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
11:23 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 253 Wellington Road, appliance fire.
2:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., fire alarm.
4:07 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 99 East Lake Road, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital. No additional information available.
4:19 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 38 Rounds Road, liquid propane gas call.
4:48 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, motorcycle crash, one person taken to the hospital by helicopter. No additional information available.
5:41 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 716 N.H. Route 12, odor investigation.
5:55 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
6:13 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1219 Shedd Hill Road, service call.
7:22 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:20 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:33 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Hancock Road, assisting other agency.