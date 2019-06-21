Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, June 20, including:
1:22 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 26 West St., carbon monoxide.
8:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 15 Main St., fire alarm.
9:39 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
9:48 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 44 School St.
10:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 74 Appian Way, fire alarm.
12:43 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 41 Henry St., LP gas.
2:13 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash, police not available for further information.
5:01 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, mechanical issue with vehicle.
9:47 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Lincoln Road, tree/wires/transformer.
10:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 755 West Hill Road, fire alarm.