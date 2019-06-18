Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, June 17, including:
2:09 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 23 Woodcrest Drive, fire alarm.
7:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Production Ave., fire alarm.
7:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 80 Martell Court, fire alarm.
9:14 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 10 Main St., haz-mat, turned out to be an old oil tank.
10:21 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
10:52 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 365 Elm Ave., motor vehicle crash, no additional information.
12:26 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 14 Grove St., service call.
2:39 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1793 Old Keene Road, fire alarm.
4:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 123 Gilsum St., service call.
6:41 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Dublin Road, brush/smoke investigation.