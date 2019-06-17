Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, June 14, Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16, including:
Friday
12:04 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Ash Brook Road, vehicle fire.
6:20 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 108 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
7:42 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Old Chesterfield Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:57 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
10:55 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 726 Jaffrey Road, fire alarm.
1:05 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 104 Oxbow Road, propane call.
1:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1090 Route 119, fire alarm.
1:55 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 591 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
2:03 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to North Main Street, propane call.
2:58 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 30 Pine Tree Circle, service call.
5:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Willow St., fire alarm.
7:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 200 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
8:40 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Ferncroft Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
8:13 a.m., Troy Fire Department to County Lane, fire alarm.
8:50 a.m. and 10:08 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 11 Elm St., fire alarm.
12:09 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to West Street, brush/smoke investigation.
2:23 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
2:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:04 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Number 4 Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:17 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 93 Main St., oven fire contained to appliance.
Sunday
3:16 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 797 Chesham Road, fire alarm.
8:24 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Whitcomb Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:02 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 Prescott Road, fire alarm.
12:08 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Crane Brook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:25 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Shedd Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:41 p.m., Nelson Fire Department to Murdough Hill Road, motorcycle vs. deer, no medical transport.
2:32 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Forestview Drive, fire alarm.
3:28 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Chapman Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:23 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Aldrich Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Street, service call.
7:12 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 28 Owens Drive, fire alarm.
8:39 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to River Road, tree/wires/transformer call.