Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, June 13, including:
1:05 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information available.
4:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
9:18 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, motor vehicle crash into building, damage reported, but no medical transports, no further information available..