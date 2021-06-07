Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, June 4-6, including the following:
Friday
7 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Main St., service call.
12:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Emerald St., fire alarm.
5:57 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 384 Richmond Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:54 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Gateway Drive, assist another agency.
8:16 p.m. and 8:48 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 33 Main St., fire alarm.
9:32 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.
9:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 175 Key Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
2:40 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Canal Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 West St., fire alarm.
8:53 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to Main Street, bicycle versus vehicle, bicyclist transported to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
9:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1125 Roxbury Road, service call.
9:43 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, service call.
10:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 35 Schult St., kitchen fire, fire was contained, no injuries.
12:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 81 School St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
3:31 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., service call.
4:15 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 27 Freedom Acres Drive, electrical hazard.
4:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 8 Ellis Court, structure fire call, upon arrival no fire was discovered.
4:55 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 72 Diana Drive, carbon monoxide call.
5:24 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive medical attention, no further information available.
6:12 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 446 Plain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:33 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 49 High St., fire alarm.
8:51 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 331 Keene Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, grass fire, no injuries or structural damage.
9:41 p.m. and 11:35 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.
Sunday
12:34 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to NH Route 119, tire fire.
12:43 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Mountain Road, tire fire.
4:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 88 S. Lincoln St., porch fire with no injuries caused by improper disposal of smoking materials. Damage was contained to the porch.
10:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 796 Court St., service call.
10:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 219 West St., fire alarm.
11:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Giffin St., smoldering clothes at People’s Linen caused smoke and set off a fire alarm.
12:43 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to US Route 202, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:44 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 661 NH Route 119 W, fire alarm.
3:05 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
5:42 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 334 Keene Road, garage fire believed to be caused by electrical issues, no injuries and moderate structural damage.
6:15 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.
6:23 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 4 Main St., fire alarm.
8:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., service call.
8:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to W Diane Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
9:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Franklin St., odor investigation.
10:15 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 43 Town Beach Road, service call.
10:20 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.