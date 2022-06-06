Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, June 3 to June 5, including:
Friday
12:17 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 323 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
8:08 a.m., Putney Fire Department to West Hill, trees/wire/transformer call.
2:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 71 North Lincoln St., appliance call, gas stove issue.
3:37 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 279 Old New Ipswich Road, service call.
4:14 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1 Shedd Hill Road, fire alarm.
6:55 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 18 Lehmann Way, fire alarm.
6:56 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 20 Ridgecrest Road, carbon monoxide call.
9:58 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Francestown Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Concord Hospital. Further details were not available.
Saturday
5:36 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
10:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 171 George St., structure fire.
11:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, service call.
11:54 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 171 George St., service call.
12:37 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Athol Road, mutual aid call to fire in Orange, Mass.
12:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 405 Central St., mutual aid call to fire in Orange, Mass.
1:25 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 93 Main St., mutual aid call to fire in Orange, Mass.
1:27 p.m., Guilford Fire Department to 18 Church St., mutual aid call to fire in Orange, Mass.
1:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 120 Key Road, municipal fire system, sprinkler system issue.
3:59 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 14 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.
4:07 p.m., Keene Fire Department to South Lincoln Street, vehicle crash, vehicle leaking fluid, no medical transport.
4:08 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Patey Circle, fire alarm.
8:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 14 Grove St., fire alarm.
8:51 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Greenfield Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport, no injuries.
Sunday
2:25 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
8:17 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 257 Dublin Road, fire alarm.
8:47 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash. Two transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center.
9:12 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 30 Holman Road, fire alarm.
9:18 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 78 Nims Road, carbon monoxide alarm.
11:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Park Street, brush/smoke investigation.
1:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, brush/smoke investigation.
2:05 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
3:21 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 19 Redwood Drive, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Bay State Hospital.
3:56 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 150 Marcy Hill Road, structure fire. Problem with an electrical panel outside on a pole. No injuries.
4:08 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 30 Main St., fire alarm.
4:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
5:12 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 682 Main St., fire alarm.
7:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
8 p.m., Guilford Fire Department to I-91 North rest area, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
10:56 p.m., Surry Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash. No medical transport.