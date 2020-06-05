Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, June 4, including the following:
5:28 a.m., New Ipswich Fire Department to 72 Academy Road, fire alarm.
12:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, small brush fire.
1:04 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Poole Road, wilderness/tech rescue, hiker on Mt. Monadnock felt faint and was carried out.
4:21 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 144 Town Garage Road, mutual aid call.