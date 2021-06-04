Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, June 3, including the following:
1:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 28 High St., fire alarm.
12:43 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 497 U.S. Route 202, a 38-year-old man was taken to Henry Heywood Hospital in Gardner, Mass., for cuts and bruises after his Jeep Cherokee slipped into gear and hit him while he was underneath the vehicle working to repair it.
12:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, minor vehicle fire, no reported injuries.
3:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to North Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:18 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 47 Doody Drive, fire alarm.
6:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 52 Cross St., reported chimney fire that was actually a small fire contained to an outdoor fireplace.
7:20 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 Stanton Court, brush/smoke investigation.