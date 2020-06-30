Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday June 29, including the following:
12:30 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 117 Templeton Turnpike, lightning strike to a house, no injuries and no damage.
9:05 a.m. Bennington Fire Department to 54 Antrim Road, branch down in wires.
9:06 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Roxbury Court, fire alarm.
11:24 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to the Lower Boat Landing on Main Street, illegal camp fire.
2:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Maple Ave., fire alarm.
2:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 32 Vernon St., electrical problem.
4:59 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 108 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
6:36 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 123, tree down on wires.
8:23 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Sullivan Road, tree down on wires.
10:24 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.