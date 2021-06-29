Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, June 28, including the following:
12:43 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 2 North St., service call.
2:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Route 9, minor fuel spill.
3:05 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 1056 Millers Falls Road, mutual aid call.
8:37 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Route 101, two-car crash, no medical transports.
9:15 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 7 Young Court, carbon monoxide call.
9:46 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 85 Parker St., single-vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
10:56 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 12 Depot St., fire alarm.
4:41 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Hinsdale Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 Valley St., service call.
7:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Court St., service call.
8:41 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 49 Cavender Road, service call.
10:16 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 259 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
11:33 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 141 Old Sharon Road, LP gas call.