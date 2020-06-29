Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday-Sunday, June 26-28, including the following:
Friday
12 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Rolling Hills Drive, fire alarm.
1:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 661 Park Ave., fire alarm.
6:45 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
7:52 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:55 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.
1:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Foster Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.
1:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 661 Park Ave., fire alarm.
2:22 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 196 Rhododendron Road, reported structure fire, nothing found.
3:55 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:03 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Square, fire alarm.
5:04 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Porter Road, brush/smoke investigation, one-half to three-quarters of an acre brush fire believed to have been caused by lightning strike.
8:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
9:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.
9:56 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield, Mass., mutual aid call.
11:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Terrace Street, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
12:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Keene Road, fire alarm.
7:25 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Murphy Hill Road, service call.
8:07 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 298 Watkins Hill Road, electrical hazard.
8:24 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Power Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:24 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Burt Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:40 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 301 Jaffrey Road, service call.
11:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 144 East Surry Road, fire alarm.
1:23 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Slip Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:58 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Poole Road, wilderness/tech rescue on Mount Monadnock, no further information available.
4:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Winchester St., fire alarm.
8:27 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:34 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Airport Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Sunday
1:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to town bike trail, brush/smoke investigation.
1:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 New Acres Road, gas call.
6:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 Court St., fire alarm.