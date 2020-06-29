Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday-Sunday, June 26-28, including the following:

Friday

12 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Rolling Hills Drive, fire alarm.

1:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 661 Park Ave., fire alarm.

6:45 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

7:52 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

11:55 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, brush/smoke investigation.

1:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Foster Street, tree/wires/transformer call.

1:31 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.

1:35 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 661 Park Ave., fire alarm.

2:22 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 196 Rhododendron Road, reported structure fire, nothing found.

3:55 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.

5:03 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 7 Square, fire alarm.

5:04 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Porter Road, brush/smoke investigation, one-half to three-quarters of an acre brush fire believed to have been caused by lightning strike.

8:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 202, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.

9:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Key Road, fire alarm.

9:56 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield, Mass., mutual aid call.

11:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Terrace Street, brush/smoke investigation.

Saturday

12:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Keene Road, fire alarm.

7:25 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to Murphy Hill Road, service call.

8:07 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 298 Watkins Hill Road, electrical hazard.

8:24 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Power Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

9:24 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Burt Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

10:40 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 301 Jaffrey Road, service call.

11:16 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 144 East Surry Road, fire alarm.

1:23 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Slip Road, brush/smoke investigation.

1:58 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Poole Road, wilderness/tech rescue on Mount Monadnock, no further information available.

4:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Winchester St., fire alarm.

8:27 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, brush/smoke investigation.

8:34 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Airport Road, brush/smoke investigation.

Sunday

1:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to town bike trail, brush/smoke investigation.

1:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 New Acres Road, gas call.

6:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 122 Court St., fire alarm.

 