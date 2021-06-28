Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, June 25-27, including the following:
Friday
5:46 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 73 Main St., fire alarm.
7:05 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 41 Finch Court, fire alarm.
9:44 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 111 Carroll St., service call.
12:04 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Mechanic Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport for minor injuries.
5:40 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 60 Payson Hill Road, fire alarm.
6:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle. Police said the driver did not see the motorcyclist when turning onto Winchester Street, and both were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the collision.
7:18 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
11:52 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 12 Hathorn Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
6:52 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
9:26 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Cheshire Turnpike, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Main St., fire alarm.
1:45 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 70 Church St., assist another agency.
5:45 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Pleasant Street, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:33 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 33 Pleasant St., carbon monoxide call.
6:48 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 364 Hancock Road, service call.
6:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 835 Court St., fire alarm.
7:02 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 33 Center St., service call.
8:37 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 300 Rivermead Road, service call.
9:09 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 21 Commercial Lane, fire alarm.
Sunday
10:34 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 64 Bliss Hill Road, mutual aid call.
12:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 36 Acrebrook Road, service call.
2:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
2:42 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport for minor injuries.
3:18 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Gulf Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:07 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 4 Warwick Road, fire alarm.
6:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 12 Maple Ave., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 86 Wood St., fire alarm.
10:22 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 8 Towns St., fire alarm.
10:29 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 21 Ford Ave., oven fire, contained to oven.