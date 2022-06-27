Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, June 24 to June 26, including:
Friday
9:16 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
11:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 104 Elm St., fire alarm.
12:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Marlboro Road, gasoline scent.
2:09 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 95 West Shore Road, service call.
3:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Steele Road, water rescue. No medical transport.
3:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Krif Road, brush/smoke investigation.
3:41 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Upper Walpole Road, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Valley Regional hospital.
6:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Summit Road, brush/smoke investigation.
6:16 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Mill Street, brush/smoke investigation.
6:31 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Concord Street, brush/smoke investigation.
8:00 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to South Parrish Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:25 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Henry Street, brush/smoke investigation.
8:57 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center.
9:03 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Evergreen Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
9:15 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 233 Whitcomb Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport.
10:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Granite Street, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
10:01 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
10:33 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9A, vehicle fire.
11:16 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
1:32 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 315 Sawmill Road, structure fire. Woodmill completely burned. No injuries.
2:17 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 103 Warwick Road, fire alarm.
2:52 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Road, fire alarm.
3:31 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Pine Street, water rescue.
3:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 16 Willow St., fire alarm.
4:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. One transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center.
4:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 West St., service call.
5:04 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Mechanic Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
5:47 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Partridgeberry Lane, brush/smoke investigation.
8:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Woodburn Street, brush/smoke investigation.
9:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 95 Main St., fire alarm.
Sunday
12:53 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 88 Brown Road, fire alarm.
7:12 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash. No injuries or medical transports.
10:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 Meetinghouse Road, service call.
11:15 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 60 Goamko Drive, service call.
12:07 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 315 Sawmill Road, service call.
12:49 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.
1:36 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Lang Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport, no further information available.
2:18 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 213 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
2:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 106 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
3:08 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 150 Village Road, service call.
3:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Maple Avenue, fire alarm.
4:32 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Westport Road, tree/wires/transformer.
5:05 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 315 Sawmill Road, service call.
6:10 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Plaza, small mulch fire. Extinguished shortly after arrival.
6:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Roxbury Plaza, service call.
7:42 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Westport road, check on hot spots from earlier tree/wires/transformer call.
