Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, June 25, including the following:
3:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, one medical transport for minor injuries.
6:23 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 18 Old Moore Road, fire alarm.
11:27 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 82 Fitzgerald Drive, fire alarm.
1:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Reservoir Street, brush/smoke investigation.
2:28 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, vehicle crash, two medical transports. Further details were not available.
2:53 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 115 Pierce Lake Road, fire alarm.
5:34 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 40 Terrian Way, fire alarm.
8:44 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to Washington Pond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.