Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, June 23, including the following:

1:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 243 Chesterfield Road, vehicle crash, no transports.

6:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., suspected problem with water heater turned out to be sprinkler issue.

8:07 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 189 West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no transports.

8:59 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to 1 Turkey Shoot Road, service call.

11:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., odor investigation.

1:11 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 16 Turkey Shoot Road, fire alarm.

3:55 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 593 Whitcomb Road, LP gas call.

4:56 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 81 Page Road, fire alarm.

5:23 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1724 N.H. Route 119, service call.

5:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Court St., vehicle crash, no transports.

8:32 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1 Pine St., odor investigation.

10:21 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 20 Robbins Road, carbon monoxide call.