Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, June 23, including the following:
1:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 243 Chesterfield Road, vehicle crash, no transports.
6:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 809 Court St., suspected problem with water heater turned out to be sprinkler issue.
8:07 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 189 West Swanzey Road, vehicle crash, no transports.
8:59 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to 1 Turkey Shoot Road, service call.
11:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 346 Winchester St., odor investigation.
1:11 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 16 Turkey Shoot Road, fire alarm.
3:55 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 593 Whitcomb Road, LP gas call.
4:56 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 81 Page Road, fire alarm.
5:23 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1724 N.H. Route 119, service call.
5:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Court St., vehicle crash, no transports.
8:32 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1 Pine St., odor investigation.
10:21 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 20 Robbins Road, carbon monoxide call.