Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, June 22, and Tuesday, June 23, including:
Monday
9:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 79 Park Ave., fire alarm.
10:35 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Route 12, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:04 a.m., Marlow Fire Department to Marlow Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:14 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 10, brush/smoke investigation.
3:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 62 Roxbury St., service call.
4:04 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Forest Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 23 West St., fire alarm.
5:23 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 181 Glenallen St., mutual aid call.
6:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to High Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:59 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Cobb Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Tuesday
8:40 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Optical Avenue, fire alarm.
11 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Depot Street, fire alarm.
11:10 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Grove Street, fire alarm.
12:27 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to McCoy Road, fire alarm.
1:12 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Crowcroft Drive, brush/smoke investigation, brush fire on island on Crowcroft Pond.
4:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Hastings Avenue, service call, assist person stuck in a wheelchair.
5:24 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Henry Street, service call, assist person locked out of a house.
10:41 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to Main Street, assist police in gaining entry for a welfare check.