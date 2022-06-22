Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, June 21, including:

7:36 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 379 Main St., fire alarm.

8:11 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 61 Pheasant Road, fire alarm.

8:51 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Southfield Lane, vehicle crash. Transported one to Monadnock Hospital. No further information available.

9:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilbo Avenue, service call.

9:36 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.

11:02 a.m., Peterborough Fire department to 452 Old Street Road, fire alarm.

2:17 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, three-vehicle crash. Transported four to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.

5:56 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 58 School St., fire alarm.

11:05 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Oak Street, vehicle crash. No medical transport.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.