Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, June 21, including the following:
11:06 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, vehicle crash, unfounded.
12:08 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Route 10, vehicle crash, no injury.
1:09 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Wares Grove Beach, assist other agency.
2:12 and 2:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 185 Main St., fire alarm.
3:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 350 Winchester St., fire alarm.
7:55 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Route 12, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:19 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 8 Red Barn Lane, service call.
8:41 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Gilmore Pond Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
9:45 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Concord Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:52 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, unfounded.