Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday-Sunday, June 19-21, including the following:
Friday
12:47 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 295 Town Farm Road, fire alarm.
10:03 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 43 Farmstead Road, gas investigation.
1:32 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, vehicle crash, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
1:58 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 187 Blackjack Crossing Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Old Walpole Road, motorcycle accident, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
4:04 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Swanzey Road, two-vehicle accident, one medical transport. Further details were not available.
4:31 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 103 Ridgewood Avenue, gas investigation.
4:53 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 866 Route 12A, brush/smoke investigation.
6:18 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Kings Lane, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:19 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 329 Maple Grove Road, fire alarm.
7:57 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Scott Pond Road, brush/smoke investigation.
8:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
8:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 5 Central Square, service call.
10:14 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 408 Whitney Drive, brush/smoke investigation.
10:32 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Sears Drive, fire alarm.
Saturday
10:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Washington St., service call.
12:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.
1:56 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 345 Oxbow Road, electrical hazard.
2:42 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 1 Whiton Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:47 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 197 Greenfield Road, tractor fire.
4:19 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Athol Road, wilderness/tech rescue.
4:39 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 287 Main St., mutual aid call.
8:46 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, odor investigation.
Sunday
12:17 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Brown Avenue, vehicle crash, one medical transport for minor injuries.
1:40 p.m., Hancock Fire Department to 72 S Elmwood Road, water rescue.
1:44 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Ross Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:54 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 441 Main St., appliance fire.
7:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Central Square, service call.
8:59 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 31 Pine St., brush/smoke investigation.
11:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, fire alarm.