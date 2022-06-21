Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Monday, June 20, including:

9:07 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 518 West Hill Road, fire alarm.

11:18 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Webb Depot Lane, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

11:26 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.

2:34 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Slip Road, brush/smoke investigation. Brush fire.

4:06 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 101 West Swanzey Road, fire alarm.

6:24 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash. No medical transports.

6:32 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 112 Willard Hill Road, fire alarm.

7:01 p.m., Dummerston Fire Department to West River Road, tree/wires/transformer call.

11:13 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Grove Street, vehicle crash. One medical transport. No further information available.






