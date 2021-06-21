Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, June 18-20, including the following:

Friday

1:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Contoocook Lane, fire alarm.

2:03 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.

4:12 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 6 Walker Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

4:19 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 95 Main St., chimney fire stemming from a furnace issue, no injuries or major damage.

5:42 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

7:24 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 136 Gilson Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

Saturday

2:32 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one person transported for non-life-threatening injuries.

4:51 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 17 Blackberry Lane, tree/wires/transformer call.

6:49 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 24 Whitney Drive, fire alarm.

8:06 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 101 Main St., service call.

8:28 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1448 N.H. Route 119, fire alarm.

8:47 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 150 Village Road, brush/smoke investigation.

10:15 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Slip Road, brush/smoke investigation.

11:38 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, service call.

12:40 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.

12:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Main St., service call.

12:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

1:49 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

2:43 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to King Street, mutual aid call.

4:08 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 30 Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

4:15 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 6 George St., service call.

4:22 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 365 Chesham Road, smoke found in the basement, no fire.

5:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Bradford Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

7:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, brush/smoke investigation.

9:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 61 Payson Hill Road, fire alarm.

10:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 69 Pine St., fire alarm.

Sunday

12:48 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Mountain Road, tire fire.

5:35 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Sunrise Village Road, fire alarm.

9:10 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 851 Main St., fire alarm.

10:09 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Old Street Road, fire alarm.

10:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Beaver St., fire alarm.

12:19 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 30 Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.

12:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Felt Road, minor dryer fire that was contained, no injuries.

1:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Grassy Pond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

5:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

5:37 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 603 Route 12A, brush/smoke investigation.

9:01 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.

11:17 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., fire alarm.

Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, June 18-20, including the following:

Friday

1:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Contoocook Lane, service call.

3:03 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.

4:12 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Walker Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

4:19 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 95 Main St., reported chimney fire, problem with furnace.

5:42 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.

7:24 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Gilson Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

Saturday

Sunday