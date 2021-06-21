Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Sunday, June 18-20, including the following:
Friday
1:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Contoocook Lane, fire alarm.
2:03 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 963 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
4:12 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 6 Walker Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
4:19 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 95 Main St., chimney fire stemming from a furnace issue, no injuries or major damage.
5:42 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:24 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 136 Gilson Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
Saturday
2:32 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one person transported for non-life-threatening injuries.
4:51 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 17 Blackberry Lane, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:49 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 24 Whitney Drive, fire alarm.
8:06 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 101 Main St., service call.
8:28 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1448 N.H. Route 119, fire alarm.
8:47 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 150 Village Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:15 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Slip Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:38 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 452 Old Street Road, service call.
12:40 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for minor injuries.
12:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Main St., service call.
12:45 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
1:49 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
2:43 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to King Street, mutual aid call.
4:08 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 30 Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:15 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 6 George St., service call.
4:22 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 365 Chesham Road, smoke found in the basement, no fire.
5:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Bradford Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, brush/smoke investigation.
9:05 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 61 Payson Hill Road, fire alarm.
10:31 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 69 Pine St., fire alarm.
Sunday
12:48 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Mountain Road, tire fire.
5:35 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 1 Sunrise Village Road, fire alarm.
9:10 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 851 Main St., fire alarm.
10:09 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 5 Old Street Road, fire alarm.
10:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Beaver St., fire alarm.
12:19 p.m., Acworth Fire Department to 30 Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:27 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Felt Road, minor dryer fire that was contained, no injuries.
1:02 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Grassy Pond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:08 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 65 Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
5:37 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 603 Route 12A, brush/smoke investigation.
9:01 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:17 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 45 Rockingham St., fire alarm.