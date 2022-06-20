Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, June 17 to June 19, including:
Friday
8:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 450 Marlboro St., fire alarm.
10:42 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 21 Summer St., fire alarm.
11:40 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport. No further information.
12:54 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 11 Whitney Stage Road, structure fire.
1:47 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Scale Lane, service call.
3:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Key Road, brush/smoke/fire investigation. Mulch burning by Sunoco station.
3:33 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. No transports.
3:59 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Keene Road, vehicle crash. No transports.
4:03 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, brush/smoke/fire investigation. Mulch fire.
4:38 p.m., Putney Fire Department to Interstate 91, vehicle fire. Vehicle gone on arrival.
5:10 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Mountainside Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.
5:19 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Wilton Road, vehicle crash. No injuries or medical transports.
6:44 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Windmill Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:30 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to Mount Gilboa Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:26 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Perry Road, outside/dumpster call. Couch fire in the middle of the road.
11:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to High Street, brush/smoke/fire investigation. Smoke in the area.
Saturday
6:47 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 11 Whitney Stage Road, structure fire. Rekindling of fire from Friday at same address in basement.
7:32 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
9:03 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Church Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
12:09 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to County Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:27 p.m., Putney Fire Department to 38 Perseverance Lane, fire alarm.
2:43 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
3:52 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Mountain Road, vehicle crash. One medical transport to Henry Heywood Hospital. No further information.
4:45 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle fire. Extinguished upon arrival.
5:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 26 Edwards St., odor investigation. Nothing found.
Sunday
6:35 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 150 Oxbow Road, odor investigation. Found electrical odor, no danger to anyone present.
7:41 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to 11 Whitney Stage Road, structure fire. Second rekindling, ammunition burning in the basement. No injuries to responders or others near scene.
12:45 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Manning Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
1:44 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 14 Cattail Circle, fire alarm.
2:00 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to 693 Fitzwilliam Road, fire alarm.
3:20 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Old Dublin Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:23 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. Two medical transports, one to Cheshire Medical Center, one to Concord Hospital. Motorcycle crash, no further information available.
4:31 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 42 Derby Hill Road, fire alarm.
4:42 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 317 Winchester St., fire alarm.
5:15 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Snow Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:23 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:26 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 80 Concord St., fire alarm.
8:35 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
9:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 125 Davis St., service call.
