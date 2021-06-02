Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, June 1, including the following:
3:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Railroad St., service call.
6:26 a.m., Acworth Fire Department to 422 River Road, furnace issue.
9:14 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 640 Marlboro Road, odor investigation.
9:26 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 74 Goamko Drive, fire alarm.
9:45 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:09 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 14 Kapper Drive, service call.
12:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 559 Main St., vehicle crash, no medical transports.
12:32 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 6 Aiken St., fire alarm.
2:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Royal Ave., fire alarm.
3:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., vehicle crash, one person transported to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries. No further information available.
6:30 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 481 West St., service call.
8:57 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 20 Westminster St., fire alarm.
9:37 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 1 Ramsay Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.