Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, June 1, including the following:

12:06 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Gulf Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

1:16 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Cornwell Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.

2:45 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 19 Prentice Hill Road, fire alarm.

5:27 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.

7:27 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Westport Road, brush/smoke investigation.

9:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Arch Street, brush/smoke investigation.

11:57 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 764 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.

12:13 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation.

1:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 239 Washington St., other call.

2:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 435 Winchester St., fire alarm.

4:35 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 45 Terrian Way, fire alarm.

10:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 47 Main St., fire alarm.

