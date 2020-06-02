Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, June 1, including the following:
12:06 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Gulf Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
1:16 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Cornwell Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:45 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 19 Prentice Hill Road, fire alarm.
5:27 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
7:27 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Westport Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Arch Street, brush/smoke investigation.
11:57 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 764 Brattleboro Road, fire alarm.
12:13 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Mountain Road, brush/smoke investigation.
1:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 239 Washington St., other call.
2:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 435 Winchester St., fire alarm.
4:35 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 45 Terrian Way, fire alarm.
10:38 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 47 Main St., fire alarm.