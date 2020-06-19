Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, June 18, including the following:
9:41 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 39 William North Road, fire alarm.
10 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 57 Main St., vehicle fire, no injuries.
12:12 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, brush/smoke investigation.
12:40 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Monadnock Highway, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
2:26 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:44 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 695 Orange Road, mutual aid call.
5:37 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 24 Meetinghouse Hill Road, brush/smoke investigation.
7:38 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 302 Southfield Lane, odor investigation.
8 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Airport Road, water rescue, a few people were stranded on a flotation device in Wilson Pond and couldn’t get back to shore, no medical transports.
9:16 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 57 Warwick Road, appliance call.
9:39 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 102 Main St., fire alarm.