Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, July 15 to July 17, including:
Friday
4:06 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Mountain Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:52 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
8:00 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 144 Middletown Road, fire alarm.
9:18 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 16 Laban Ainsworth Way, fire alarm.
9:26 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to 9 Pontiac Drive, service call.
9:39 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
11:04 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 267 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
11:28 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 150 Main St., fire alarm.
12:01 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 1 Simeneau Lane, fire alarm.
12:10 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fitzwilliam Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
1:52 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 81 Wyman Road, fire alarm.
3:02 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
3:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, brush/smoke investigation. Minor mulch fire that was smoldering.
4:09 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
Saturday
7:41 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 45 Staff House Circle, fire alarm.
8:12 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Plain Road, brush/smoke investigation. Illegal burn in woods.
9:01 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Old Homestead Highway, vehicle crash. No medical transports.
10:06 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
10:14 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 6 Applewood Lane, fire alarm.
10:28 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:34 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 236 Main St., fire alarm.
4:17 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Westport Road, trees/wire/transformer call.
8:01 p.m., New Ipswich Fire Department to Turnpike Road, vehicle crash. No transports.
9:08 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 9 Church St., fire alarm.
10:03 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 968 West Swanzey Road, structure fire. Electrical fire in ceiling behind register at Route 10 Mini Mart, stayed at one-alarm. Under control at 10:37 p.m.
11:01 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
Sunday
11:34 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 99 Richmond Road, service call.
4:03 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, vehicle crash. Transported two by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
4:46 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:40 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:56 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 85 Kendall Road, fire alarm.
6:04 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
7:26 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 14 Main St., fire alarm.
9:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Probate St., service call.
