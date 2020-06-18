Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Wednesday, June 17, including the following:
7:01 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 161 Ashuelot Main St., service call.
12:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
2:20 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 719 Forristall Road, service call.
3:42 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 407 Monadnock St., brush/smoke investigation.
3:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 17 93rd St., odor of propane in the building.
8:08 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 15 Howe Drive, fire alarm.
8:13 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 97 Pine Street, brush/smoke investigation.
8:21 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 25 Canal St., brush/smoke investigation.
8:44 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 269 Concord St., vehicle crash with a deer, no medical transport.