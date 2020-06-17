Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, June 16, including the following:
2:26 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Street, fire alarm.
10:21 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Chesterfield Road, chimney fire.
11:38 a.m., Spofford Fire Department to North Shore Road, service call, public assist.
12:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Maple Avenue, fire alarm.
4:51 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to North Shore Road, service call, public assist.
5:41 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Crestview Drive, brush/smoke investigation, permitted burn that spread to a tree.
5:59 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Athol, Mass., mutual aid for a brush fire.
8:09 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to School Street, brush/smoke investigation, non-permitted burn.
8:21 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to South Village Road, electrical hazard.
8:23 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to Meadow View Road, carbon monoxide alarm.
8:29 p.m., Jafffrey Fire Department to Dean Farm Road, brush/smoke investigation, checking on burn permit.
8:55 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Church Place, brush/smoke investigation, checking on burn permit.
9:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Main Street, fire alarm.