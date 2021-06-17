Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Wednesday, June 16, including:
6:57 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 249 Monadnock Highway, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
7:52 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to U.S. Route 202, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to Concord Hospital, another to Monadnock Community Hospital, both with non life-threatening injuries.
9:11 a.m., Alstead Fire Department to 82 Mechanic St., service call.
12:40 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 19 Jaffrey Road, motor vehicle crash, two people taken to Cheshire Medical Center with minor injuries.
2:14 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 201 River Road, fire alarm.
3:25 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to Route 10, motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:08 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 644 Main St., motor vehicle crash, no medical transports.
8:32 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 67 Squantum Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:07 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 162 U.S. Route 202, carbon monoxide call.