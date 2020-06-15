Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday-Sunday, June 12-14, including the following:
Friday
1:09, 4:22 and 6 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Maple Avenue, fire alarm.
3:49 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 45 Bradford Road, fire alarm.
7:24 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.
8:59 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 22 Leverett St., appliance call.
10:17 a.m., North Walpole Fire Department to Vilas Bridge Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:23 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:15 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 6 Baine Road, fire alarm.
1:39 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Brattleboro Road, reported vehicle crash, driver passed out behind the wheel due to medical condition and went off the road, minor injuries.
2:43 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Meryman Road, fire alarm.
3:19 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Peterborough Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:33 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 37 Sweeney Road, brush/smoke investigation.
Saturday
8:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Jaffrey Road, motorcycle crash, the driver of the motorcycle and a pick-up truck were both transported to Monadnock Community Hospital with minor injuries.
12:07 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 407 Route 12A, service call.
12:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 Meetinghouse Road, fire alarm.
2 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 297 Pierce Drive, fire alarm.
2:08 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 9 Court St., fire alarm.
2:16 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 431 N.H. Route 119 E, fire alarm.
3:06 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 27 Griffin St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:49 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 3239 Route 9, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Maple Avenue, brush/smoke investigation
6:22 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Royalston, Mass., mutual aid call.
7:45 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 521 North St., illegal burn, fire officials explained burning laws, subject advised to put out fire. The department returned at 8:34 p.m. after the fire was not put out and extinguished the fire.
8:05 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Silver Road, a burning oil tank was thrown into Harrisville Pond, producing heavy black smoke, no one was injured and nothing was damaged.
9:02 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Sugar Maple Lane, vehicle crash, no transport.
Sunday
4:11 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to Richmond Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:49 a.m., Walpole Fire Department to 43 Scale Lane, fuel spill.
8:56 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to Athol Road, mutual aid call.
9:01 a.m., Winchester Fire Department to 30 Bolton Road, brush/smoke investigation.
9:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 70 Mechanic St., fire alarm.
11:41 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 George’s Field Road, fuel spill.
11:44 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 143 River St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:55 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 40 Terrain Way, fire alarm.
3:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 51 Main St., department received a call about smoke in the building, arrived to find burnt food. There were no injuries or property damage.