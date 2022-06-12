Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday to Sunday, June 10 to June 12, including:
Friday
8:47 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Sand Hill Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:56 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, reported structure fire, nothing found.
9:27 a.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 249 Stage Road, vehicle fire. Fire contained to a car trailer, no reported injuries.
10:02 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to Walker Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
11:30 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 1 Central Square, fire alarm.
11:35 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Central Square, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
11:45 a.m., Dublin fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
12:30 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 20 Main St., electrical hazard.
1:21 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Washington Street, tree/wires/transformer.
2:48 p.m., Belllows Falls Fire Department to 111 Atkinson St., vehicle crash, no medical transport.
4:39 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Forest Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer.
5:21 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 8 Porter Road, carbon monoxide.
7:28 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 79 Fitzwilliam Road, liquefied petroleum gas.
10:27 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 100 Todd Hill Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
2:36 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
5:10 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Middle Hancock Road, vehicle crash. No medical transports or reported injuries.
5:21 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to Forest Road, vehicle crash. Vehicle left the scene before anyone arrived.
6:39 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 12 South, vehicle crash. Two medical transports, no further information available.
8:51 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to Swanzey Lake road, tree/wires/transformer.
11:10 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to Poll Pond Road, service call.
12:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 12, dumpster fire. Nothing found.
6:30 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Canal Street, brush/smoke investigation.
7:36 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 8 Steuben Road, brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
7:44 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 406 Court St., brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
8:45 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 87 Main St., brush/smoke investigation. Nothing found.
8:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Perham Street, brush/smoke investigation. Permitted burn.
11:04 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Old Military Road, reported dumpster fire, turned out to be a tire fire.
Sunday
12:43 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 750 Route 202, tire fire.
1:28 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 139 Roxbury St., fire alarm.
12:58 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 2089 Route 123 North, vehicle crash. No medical transport.
1:16 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 923 Route 12, tire fire.
2:01 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 8 Route 12 North, fire alarm.
2:34 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Bellows Road, vehicle crash. One transported by helicopter and four by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. No further information available.
4:13 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 758 Gilmore Pond Road, service call.
4:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 136 Arch St., fire alarm.
4:59 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 1174 Concord St., trees/wires/transformer call.
5:29 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 826 Forest Road, service call.
6:34 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 85 Route 9, fire alarm.
6:59 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to 10 Pontiac Drive, fire alarm.
7:39 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 367 Thorndike Pond Road, fire alarm.
10:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 50 Woodburn St., brush/smoke investigation.