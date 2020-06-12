Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, June 11, including the following:
4:15 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 28 North St., odor investigation, faulty detector.
12:28 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 176 Martell Court, fire alarm.
1:40 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 29 Cross St., fire alarm.
1:59 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 112 River Road, fire alarm.
3:19 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to River Street, reported vehicle crash, nothing found.
4:40 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Concord Street, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
5:35 p.m., Marlow Fire Department to 179 Marlow Hill Road, odor investigation.
5:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 233 Pako Avenue, service call.
6:14 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 85 Route 9, fire alarm.
8:12 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Turnpike Road, vehicle crash, no medical transport.
8:29 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Temple Road, dirt bike accident, one medical transport. Further details were not immediately available.
9:08 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 174 Westport Village Road, odor investigation.
10:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 59 South St., fire alarm.