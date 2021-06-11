Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Thursday, June 10, including the following:
7:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 175 Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:37 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 30 Patey Circle, fire alarm.
3:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 281 Main St., fire alarm.
4:50 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 1421 Route 119, service call.
7:53 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 1 Pine St., minor fuel spill.
10:39 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 1 Locust Lane, vehicle crash, one person transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. No further information available.