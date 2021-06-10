Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, June 9, including the following:
1:55 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to I-89 S, vehicle crash in Hopkinton. Vehicle struck moose.
4:27 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 681 Old Homestead Highway, tree/wires/transformer.
6:57 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Elm Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
10:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Ash Brook Road, LP gas.
12:52 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to 35 Main St., vehicle fire.
1:58 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 105 Poocham Road, tree/wires/transformer.
4:26 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, vehicle crash. One transport to Cheshire Medical Center.
7:24 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 58 Sullivan Center Road, carbon monoxide alarm.
7:46 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 63 Plain Road, electrical hazard.
8:47 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to NH Route 12 S, vehicle crash into utility pole, two people transported to Cheshire Medical Center.