Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Friday through Monday, May 28-31, including the following:
Friday
8:10 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Turnpike Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
11:56 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 382 West St., fire alarm.
12:42 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Robbins Street, brush/smoke investigation.
1:07 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 27 South Winchester St., fire alarm.
2:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 6 Phil Lane, service call.
3:17 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Court, brush/smoke investigation.
5:05 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to Dublin Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
10:48 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Route 119, tire fire.
Saturday
2:15 a.m. Richmond Fire Department to 85 North Fitzwilliam Road, mutual aid call.
3:27 a.m. Keene Fire Department to 111 Railroad St., fire alarm.
5:16 a.m., Bennington Fire Department to 615 Francestown Road, fire alarm.
5:57 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to Bennington Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:33 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 34 High St., service call.
9:01 a.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 227 Main St., fuel spill.
10:45 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 229 Main St., service call.
10:51 a.m., Keene Fire Department to West Street, vehicle crash, one person transported with minor injuries.
11:07 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Lower Jaffrey Road, vehicle crash, one person transported to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
11:10 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 92 Westport Village Road, chimney fire, contained to chimney.
11:15 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to 3 Pierce Road, fire alarm.
11:19 a.m., Surry Fire Department to Village Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 69 Krif Road, fire alarm.
Sunday
12:33 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Winchester Court, brush/smoke investigation.
10:25 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 2 Sunset Lane, carbon monoxide call.
11:18 a.m., Troy Fire Department to South Main Street, vehicle crashed into house, one person transported for medical treatment, no further information available.
1:11 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Key Road, vehicle crash, no medical transports.
Monday
3:02 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 971 Forest Road, fire alarm.
5:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Optical Ave., service call.
11:49 a.m., Troy Fire Department to Quarry Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
12:12 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 12 Kulla Drive, fire alarm.
12:45 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 23 Hinsdale Heights, fire contained to a chimney.
3:06 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 21 Vine St., carbon monoxide call.
3:19 p.m., Sullivan Fire Department to Ferry Brook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:34 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 31 Shady Lane, fire contained to a riding lawnmower, no reported injuries.
8:53 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to Keene Road, motorcycle crash versus a deer, one person taken to Monadnock Community Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
10:24 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, small tire fire in the road that was extinguished quickly.