Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 29-31, including the following:
Friday
7:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.
12:47 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 41 Central Square, fire alarm.
1:27 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to East Lake Road, reported as a water rescue; boat that wasn’t secured.
2:02 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Forest Lake Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:56 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 21 Route 12, fire alarm.
3:58 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to South Village Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:43 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 651 Park Ave., fire alarm.
6:21 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to South Woods Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:24 p.m., Winchester Fire Department to Old Spofford Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
7:37 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Saturday
1:53 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 797 Chesham Road, fire alarm.
3:37 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department responded to an issue with a fire alarm at its station.
6:25 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 391 West St., service call.
8:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 7 Emerald St., service call.
9:33 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to Dublin Road, brush/smoke investigation.
11:24 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Main Street, brush/smoke investigation.
11:41 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 8 Ryder Road, carbon monoxide call.
12:34 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 988 Main St., fire alarm.
12:49 p.m., Spofford Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash. Motorcyclist hit a deer. Deer was killed and motorcyclist taken to the hospital, according to police, no further information available.
1:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Court Street, brush/smoke investigation.
3:31 p.m., Stoddard Fire Department to North Shore Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
3:37 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to Main Street, motor vehicle crash, one medical transport, no further information available.
5:01 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 130 Sullivan Center Road, assist other agency.
8:02 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 45 Staff House Circle, fire alarm.
9:17 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 139 Gilson Road, electrical hazard.
9:48 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Fitzgerald Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:34 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Gilsum Street, outside fire, smoking cigarette can.
10:51 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Crane Brook Road, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
Sunday
7:10 a.m., Antrim Fire Department to 127 Salmon Brook Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
10:36 a.m., Hancock Fire Department to 14 North Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:21 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 4 Athol Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
11:55 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
12:36 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 21 N.H. Route 12 South, fire alarm.
12:37 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 68 Ames Plaza Lane, small accidental mulch fire.
12:50 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Maple Ave., small accidental mulch fire.
1:48 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 18 Main St., brush/smoke investigation.
3:06 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to Watkins Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
4:18 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 1310 Old Concord Road, mutual aid call.
6:47 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 374 Union St., fire alarm.