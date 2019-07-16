Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, July 15, including:
5:40 a.m., Dublin Fire Department to Bush Brook Road, motor vehicle crash, patient sign off.
6:28 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 68 Mount Gilboa Road, carbon monoxide alarm.
9:32 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Route 9, motor vehicle crash with no medical transport.
10:53 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 110 Arch St., fire alarm.
11:56 p.m., North Walpole Fire Department to 70 Church St., fire alarm.
1:23 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 44 School St., fire alarm.
3:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 617 Court St., tree/wires/transformer.
4:15 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 218 Concord Road, tree/wires/transformer.
5:11 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to Granger Street, structure fire, no extension to building, first alarm canceled.
6:08 p.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 505 South Village Road, motorcycle crash, one medical transport.
7:55 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 9 Sawmill Road, fire alarm.