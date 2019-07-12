Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Thursday, July 11, including:
3:46 a.m., Jaffrey Police Department to 38 Main St., fire alarm.
6:05 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 217 Washington St., fire alarm.
7:03 a.m., Roxbury Fire Department to 211 Davis Road, service call.
7:13 a.m., Swanzey Fire Department to West Shore Road, tree/wires/transformer.
7:35 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 6 Elm St., fire alarm.
9:01 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 380 Marlboro St., service call.
12:29 p.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Alstead Hill Road, tree/wires/transformer.
3:49 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 46 Dale Drive, fire alarm.
5:19 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to River Street, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
6:09 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Northfield Road, tree/wires/transformer.
7:01 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Fish Hatchery Road, illegal burn.
7:15 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to the Connecticut River to recover unoccupied floating boat, owner located.
9 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 32 Concord St., fire alarm.