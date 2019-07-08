Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, July 5, Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7, including:
Friday
2:07 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 32 North Fitzwilliam Road, mutual aid.
12:44 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 124 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
5:25 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to N.H. Route 119, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital. No additional information available.
5:32 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 129 Church St., overheated pressure washer on deck.
6:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 816 Court St., fire alarm.
9:09 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to Holmes Lane, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:46 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
Saturday
1:29 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 70 Contoocook Lane, fire alarm.
10:27 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to Route 119 West, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
11:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 71 Wyman Way, fire alarm.
1:04 p.m., Marlborough Fire Department to 20 Gates Road, fire alarm.
1:49 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to Brush Brook Road, single-vehicle rollover with no medical transports.
1:53 p.m., Chesterfield Fire Department to 99 Route 9, fire alarm.
2:32 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., service call.
2:58 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to 199 North St., fire alarm.
3:21 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 202 Scott Mitchell Road, brush/smoke investigation.
5:36 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 77 Monadnock Highway, appliance fire contained to the oven.
5:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 792 Court St., fire alarm.
8:48 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 580 Court St., fire alarm.
8:56 p.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 540 Royalston Road, service call.
9:02 p.m., Antrim Fire Department to 55 Main St., fire alarm.
10:17 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to 117 Antrim Road, brush/smoke investigation.
10:25 p.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 14 Lincoln St., brush/smoke investigation.
10:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 440 West St., service call.
Sunday
2:06 a.m., Rindge Fire Department to 252 Old Ashburnham Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 353 West St., fire alarm.
2:47 a.m., Westmoreland Fire Department to 106 Hurricane Road, fire alarm.
5:08 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 16 Summer St., fire alarm.
8:59 a.m., Harrisville Fire Department to Childs Bog Dam, brush/smoke investigation.
9:52 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 25 Main St., car leaking fuel.
10:22 and 10:48 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 42 Bruder St., fire alarm.
11:28 a.m., Bellows Falls Fire Department to 112 Atkinson St., fire alarm.
11:34 a.m., Keene Fire Department to Water Street, brush/smoke investigation.
12:29 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 37 Lakewood Drive, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:01 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
2:07 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 314 North St., service call.
3:14 p.m., Bennington Fire Department to Eaton Avenue, motor vehicle crash with one person taken to the hospital. No additional information available.
4:03 p.m., Alstead Fire Department to 49 Pleasant St., fire alarm.
4:18 p.m., Troy Fire Department to 57 High St., brush/smoke investigation.
5:13 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 54 Blackberry Lane, fire alarm.
8:19 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Park Avenue, tree/wires/transformer call.