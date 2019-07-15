Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Friday, July 12, Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, including:
Friday
5 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 55 West St., fire alarm.
6:30 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to High Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
7:57 a.m., Gilsum Fire Department to Riverside Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
8:41 a.m., Fitzwilliam Fire Department to 51 Collins Pond Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
9:20 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 13 Water St., fire alarm.
9:44 a.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 134 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:53 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 401 Winchester St., minor propane leak.
2:05 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 142 East Surry Road, fire alarm.
2:11 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 176 Cobb Meadow Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
2:13 p.m., Harrisville Fire Department to 14 Nelson Road, tractor fire, no medical transports.
2:24 p.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 111 Dylan Road, fire alarm.
3:29 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Roxbury St., issue with a propane tank.
11:43 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Canal Street, vehicle crash with one medical transport, no further information immediately available.
Saturday
12:07 a.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to River Street, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
7:27 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 19 Robbins Road, fire alarm.
8:03 a.m., Richmond Fire Department to 274 Lang Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
8:35 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to River Road, disabled boat in the water.
9:22 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 40 Roxbury St., ongoing issue with propane tank.
2:26 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 33 West St., service call.
6:19 p.m., Langdon Fire Department to 125 Winch Hill Road, service call.
7:12 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 104 Main St., mutual aid.
10:23 p.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to Monument Road, vehicle crash with no medical transports.
10:45 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 11 Old County Road, electrical issue.
Sunday
1:18 a.m., Hinsdale Fire Department to 981 Northfield Road, motor vehicle crash with one medical transport.
5:23 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 60 Winter St., service call.
8:35 a.m., Brattleboro Fire Department to 896 Putney Road, motor vehicle crash. No further information available.
11:10 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 244 McCoy Road, fire alarm.
12:45 p.m., Richmond Fire Department to Winchester Road, motor vehicle crash, three medically transported.
3:14 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 126 Monadnock Highway, fire alarm.
8:06 p.m., Walpole Fire Department to 9 Academy Lane, dumpster fire.
8:10 p.m., Lempster Fire Department to 24 South Hill Drive, structure fire. Grill ignited on porch, no extension to the rest of the building.
8:58 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 401 Winchester St., service call.