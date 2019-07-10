Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Tuesday, July 9, including:
1:47 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 30 Ash Brook Road, fire alarm.
11 and 11:02 a.m., Keene Fire Department to 75 South Lincoln St., fire alarm for barbecue grill.
3:08 p.m., Jaffrey Fire Department to 587 Thorndike Pond Road, fire alarm.
5:59 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Roxbury Street, report of liquid propane gas, nothing found.
11:14 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 24 Stanton Court, faulty fire alarm.