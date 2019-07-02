Dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls on Monday, July 1, including:
6:39 a.m., Troy Fire Department to 23 Monadnock St., carbon monoxide call.
6:52 a.m., Stoddard Fire Department to 1189 Shedd Hill Road, service call.
6:55 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 55 Hadley Road, fire alarm.
7:33 a.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 184 Hancock Road, fire alarm.
9:07 a.m., Langdon Fire Department to 134 FMRHS Road, fire alarm.
12:49 p.m., Greenfield Fire Department to 1 Verney Drive, fire alarm.
1:39 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Payson Hill Road, motor vehicle crash, one person taken to the hospital. No additional information available.
4:14 p.m., Rindge Fire Department to Woodbound Road, brush/smoke investigation.
4:54 p.m., Swanzey Fire Department to 88 Rabbit Hollow Road, fire alarm.
5:25 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 10 Optical Ave., liquid propane gas call.
6:02 p.m., Keene Fire Department to 305 Winchester St., service call.
6:07 p.m., Surry Fire Department to 143 Village Road, tree/wires/transformer call.
6:16 p.m., Peterborough Fire Department to 150 Rivermead Road, service call.
8:04 p.m., Keene Fire Department to Eagle Court, motor vehicle crash, no medical transport.
10:11 p.m., Dublin Fire Department to 129 Main St., car into telephone pole, no medical transport.